Two days ago, Seattle Seahawks fans watched as star quarterback Russell Wilson left Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

After hitting his hand on Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, the middle finger on Wilson’s throwing hand was clearly mangled. Initial reports suggested he suffered “mallet finger,” which is a torn tendon in the finger.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the extent of the damage. In addition to “mallet finger” Wilson also suffered a “comminuted fracture-dislocation” in his middle finger as well.

“Russell Wilson injured his right middle finger during last night’s game versus the Rams,” the Seahawks said in the statement. “He sustained two injuries to the finger: an extensor tendon rupture (mallet finger) and a comminuted fracture-dislocation of the proximal interphalangeal joint.”

An initial timeline for Wilson’s return is around six weeks. The Seahawks quarterback has never missed a start in his career, but that will change following his tough injury.

After undergoing surgery Wilson’s wife, Ciara, had a message for the star quarterback.

“You’re the toughest Man I know,” Ciara said in the post. “Always dedicated and committed to do whatever it takes. I love you so much my Sweet King. Thank you Dr Shin and team for taking care of my baby.”

Wilson will be on the shelf for at least a month while Geno Smith takes over as the starting quarterback.