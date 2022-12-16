New Injury Update For Seahawks Star Wide Receiver Tyler Lockett

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 31: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks in action against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 31, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a broken finger in Thursday night's 21-13 loss to the 49ers.

Moments ago, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided an update on Lockett's status.

Lockett is expected to have surgery to repair and stabilize his fractured finger. If all goes well, it's possible he only misses one game.

However, the Seahawks won't have a firm timetable until after Lockett's surgery.

Lockett, 30, has only missed two games since entering the NFL in 2015.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll explained how important Lockett is to the team during Thursday's postgame press conference.

"I can't fathom playing without Tyler," Carroll told reporters, via ESPN. "I got a chance to hang with him, just to try to express what it's like to be working with a guy like this for so long. He's such an incredible player. He's not in tremendous pain. He's got a broken hand. You feel sorry for him, but he's such a magnificent football player and a member of the team and member of the community and our area and our fans ... that we're gonna miss the heck out of him for whatever he misses."

In 14 games this season, Lockett has 78 receptions for 964 yards and eight touchdowns. The Seahawks are hopeful he'll return in Week 17.