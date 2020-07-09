Earlier this offseason, a report emerged suggesting New York Jets star safety Jamal Adams requested a trade from the team.

The former first-round pick reportedly told the team on this offseason that he wants to be traded. In the week since the trade rumors broke, there has been plenty of news regarding Adams’ preferred destination.

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly attempted to trade for Adams twice over the past two years. Jerry Jones and company made an offer during the 2019 season and another during the 2020 draft.

New York made the decision to hold onto their All-Pro safety despite those reported offers. Over the past few weeks, other teams have made inquiries about Adams’ availability as well.

On Thursday afternoon, NFL reporter Rob Rang offered a new team. He said the Seattle Seahawks have expressed interest in the All-Pro safety as well.

Here’s what he had to say.

League source confirms reports from buddies @jtheaps9 and @CorbinSmithNFL that the #Seahawks are indeed, among the teams which have inquired about the availability of #Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams. — Rob Rang (@RobRang) July 9, 2020

According to ESPN, Adams has a list of eight preferred trade destinations. The Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all on the list.

The Seahawks made Adams’ list of approved teams, so it makes sense for Seattle to reach out.

New York has Adams under contract for the next two years. That will make pulling off a trade very difficult for another team moving forward.