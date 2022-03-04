NFC Team Reportedly Made ‘Strong Offer’ For Russell Wilson

There has been a lot of noise made about Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson potentially being traded. While the Seahawks still remain adamant that he isn’t for sale, that didn’t stop one team from making a “strong offer.”

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Washington Commanders reportedly made a “strong offer” to get Wilson. But it apparently “didn’t go anywhere.”

Rapoport took the move as a bigger sign that the Commanders are ready to make a deal for a new QB. He speculated that they feel they’re one quarterback away from competing for a title.

But that quarterback won’t be Russell Wilson. Unless the offer simply wasn’t strong enough…

How serious are the #Commanders in their search for a QB? Sources say they made a strong offer to the #Seahawks on Russell Wilson. It didn’t go anywhere. But a sign Washington is ready to deal. And given what they have on their roster, they may be a QB away. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2022

The 2021 season marked the first time that we saw chaos on the Seattle Seahawks manifest itself on the field. Wilson missed the first games of his NFL career and the Seahawks had their first losing season since they drafted him in 2012.

The Seahawks finished the season with a 7-10 record but won’t have a top 10 pick this year due to a trade. So the Seahawks don’t even have high-profile reinforcements coming outside of possible free agency moves.

Clearly the Seahawks believe that they can still make a Super Bowl with Wilson at the helm. But with the way the team is constituted right now, he’ll need to do a lot more than he was already doing.