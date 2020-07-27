The NFL’s 5 Biggest Free Agents Heading Into Training Camp

We’re only days away from the start of all NFL training camps, but there remain a number of top-notch free agents still looking for a team.

Pass rushers, defensive backs, offensive linemen and skill players are all hungry for work – especially now. But there are more than a few players who stand out from the crowd when it comes to talent and accomplishments.

From Pro Bowlers to Super Bowl champions, the NFL free agents list has no shortage of potential contributors. Whether it’s NFL teams looking for that last piece in a playoff run, or a bad team trying to improve at a position of need, there are still plenty of options available.

So we’re going to break down a few of the top NFL free agents left on the market heading into training camp. Here are the top five free agents still available:

5. Logan Ryan

The only non-Pro Bowler on this list, Ryan has been a steady presence at cornerback for the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans in his seven-year career. He’s proven to be pretty durable too, missing just three games at a position that frequently opens itself up to injury.

Ryan is also coming off one of his best seasons. In 16 starts for the Titans in 2019, Ryan recorded four interceptions, a career-high 113 tackles, and 18 passes defended (third in the league).

But after playing out a three-year, $30 million contract he signed in 2017, the Titans decided not to re-sign him. He’s now a free agent, and still performing at a high-enough level to contribute for a number of teams.

There were rumors last month that he was close to a deal with the Jets. But his alleged price tag of $10 million apparently isn’t doing it for anyone.

4. RB Devonta Freeman

If a two-time Pro Bowl running back still in his 20s being a free agent isn’t evidence of the declining value of a running back then it’s hard to know what is.

Freeman made back-to-back Pro Bowls in his second and third year with the Atlanta Falcons, leading the league in touchdowns in 2015. He remains a dangerous threat in the passing game too, totaling 257 receptions in 77 games.

Unfortunately, injuries have largely derailed what was a blazing start to Freeman’s NFL career. He’s missed multiple games in each of his last three seasons, including 14 missed games with a major groin injury in 2018. When Freeman returned to the team in 2019, his rushing production nosedived, leading Atlanta to release him.

But that hasn’t stopped a number of teams from expressing interest in the star back. Some of the teams that have expressed interest in recent months include the Seahawks, Buccaneers, Eagles and Jets among others.

He just hasn’t latched on with anyone yet.

3. DE Everson Griffen

Griffen got off to a rather slow start to his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings. He started just one of the first 59 games he played with the team.

But over the last six years, Griffen has quietly become one of the league’s most consistent pass rushers. After recording 12.0 sacks in 2014, Griffen made four Pro Bowls over his next five NFL seasons. He’s averaged 10 sacks a year per 16 games over the past six years.

Despite having two years left on the four-year, $58 million contract extension he signed in 2017, Griffen opted out of his deal after the 2019 season. A reunion with the Minnesota Vikings could still be in the cards though. Just this past weekend, head coach Mike Zimmer expressed interest in possibly bringing him back.

It’s hard to know whether his lack of a team right now is due to salary demands or lack of league interest. But at 32 years of age, Griffen is far from being done.

2. Larry Warford

At 29 years of age and coming off three straight Pro Bowls with the Saints, Warford’s inability to find a new team is truly baffling.

Warford signed a four-year, $34 million contract with the Saints in 2017 after four rock-solid years with the Detroit Lions. In three seasons on the front lines of one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses, he missed four games but never a Pro Bowl.

Nevertheless, New Orleans released him this past May. But despite hitting free agency, the lack of a market for Warford remains a puzzle. His price tag of $7 million (per Ian Rapoport) seems like a solid price for someone of his talent.

1. Jadeveon Clowney

Top-flight pass rushers don’t often hit the open market, and when they do, they tend not to stay there very long. So it’s easy to understand why there’s so much feverish debate on social media as to why the former No. 1 overall pick is still without a team just days ahead of training camp.

Could it be a result of a weak season with the Seattle Seahawks, where he recorded three sacks in 13 games? Maybe.

Could it be Clowney’s allegedly high salary demands, that would make him one of the highest paid non-QBs despite never posting ten sacks in a season? Sure.

Could it be that Clowney has a specific team or teams in mind and wants to wait for that team to be ravaged by injuries? Possibly.

In Jadeveon Clowney, NFL teams will be getting a three-time Pro Bowler who logged 24.5 sacks and 120 tackles in 45 games. That kind of production from someone who hasn’t hit his physical prime is increasingly rare to get from free agency.

Perhaps he could be the final piece of a Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl puzzle…

*

Several or more of these players will almost certainly find new teams by the start of the season. But teams might want to move quickly to sign them.

The longer they wait, the more likely it is that injuries will take their toll – driving up their value and the cost of signing them.

Which of the top NFL free agents on the list are most likely to find a new team first?