Adrian Peterson Has Officially Signed With A New Team

Longtime running back Adrian Peterson is getting another NFL opportunity one week after being released by the Tennessee Titans.

Peterson visited the Seattle Seahawks earlier today. Moments ago, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll informed reporters that the team was signing the 36-year-old running back to its practice squad.

Peterson was signed by the Titans in early November after bell cow back Derrick Henry broke his foot. In three games with Tennessee, the 15-year vet carried the ball 27 times for 82 yards and one touchdown.

At 3-8 overall, the Seahawks have a myriad of issues. At running back, Chris Carson is out for the rest of the season after neck surgery.

Alex Collins, DeeJay Dallas, Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer have all taken turns replacing Carson, with Collins getting the bulk of carries.

Now, we might see Peterson steal some reps once he is promoted to the active roster.