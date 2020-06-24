NFL Analyst Names Best Team For WR Antonio Brown

The Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks have been linked to Antonio Brown over the past week, but there are still several hurdles in the way of the All-Pro wideout’s return to the NFL.

For starters, Brown has a suspension from the league looming over his head. All signs point to the NFL handing him a suspension once it finishes its investigation regarding his off-field issues.

Whatever team ends up signing Brown will be taking on a huge risk due to his unpredictable personality. Luckily for Brown, there are a handful of locker rooms strong enough to overcome that problem. As far his talent goes, he’d provide an immediate impact for all 32 teams.

Out of all the potential suitors out there for Brown, the best fit for him might just be in Seattle. At least that’s what Bleacher Report analyst Brad Gagnon believes is the case.

Here’s what Gagnon had to say about Brown’s fit with the Seahawks, via Bleacher Report:

Antonio Brown, who has always done most of his work outside, would force the Ravens to make more dramatic changes to personnel packages, with Marquise and Boykin likely having to suddenly adapt to the slot more often following Antonio Brown’s anticipated suspension. In Seattle, it would simply be easier to slide Brown outside opposite Metcalf while continuing to utilize Lockett mainly in the slot. The only potential players who would be significantly impacted are Moore and/or Dorsett, neither of whom are expected to play major roles anyway after they were both held to fewer than 400 receiving yards in 2019.

A trio of Antonio Brown, Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf would be lethal for the Seahawks. It’d also help open up the offense’s downfield passing attack.

Russell Wilson has reportedly lobbied for the team to sign Brown in the past.

We’ll see if Seattle pulls off this high-risk, high-reward signing this offseason.