NFL Analyst Thinks 3 Teams Stand Out For WR Josh Gordon

Wide receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely last December for violating the NFL’s policy on substance abuse. It was his fifth suspension in the last eight years.

Sadly, the 29-year-old Gordon has struggled with addiction and mental health issues throughout his time in the league. When he is on the field, he’s shown prodigious talent, most notably during an incredible 2013 season (87 catches, 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns).

Before being suspended last year, Gordon played in five games with the Seattle Seahawks after being claimed off waivers. He began the season as a member of the New England Patriots, starting six games for the defending Super Bowl champs.

In 11 games, Gordon showed he could still play, catching 27 passes for 426 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 19.9 yards per reception on his seven catches for the Seahawks.

Gordon recently applied for reinstatement, and the NFL is reportedly set to rule on the matter fairly soon. That means there’s a chance he resumes his playing career this season.

Bleacher Report analyst Gary Davenport named his top three potential destinations for Gordon, all of which are in the NFC.

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Redskins

Obviously, the Seahawks are familiar with Gordon from last season. As for the Bucs, he played with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in New England, so there may be an established comfort level there.

Washington badly needs more offensive weapons for Dwayne Haskins, so Gordon could possibly intrigue their organization. Davenport breaks down the situations with all three teams in-depth.

Where do you think would be a good fit for Josh Gordon?