NFL Analyst Unveils His 1 “Bold” 2020 Playoff Prediction

An NFL.com analyst has unveiled his “bold” prediction for the 2020 playoff teams, leaving one notable contender out.

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to contend for a Super Bowl appearance. Seattle is coming off a playoff appearance in 2019 and, led by Russell Wilson, should be among the NFC’s best in 2020.

One NFL.com analyst isn’t buying it, though. He’s left the Seahawks out of the playoffs all together.

NFL.com columnist Adam Schein is predicting that the Seahawks will miss the playoffs. It’s one of his “bold” predictions for the 2020 season.

“I know that the Seahawks have been one of the most consistent teams in the NFL over the last decade, posting a winning record in each of the past eight seasons, with double-digit wins in seven of them. I know that Russell Wilson is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. And I never want to bet against fellow future gold-jacket wearers Bobby Wagner and Pete Carroll. But I have serious questions about the overall quality of this roster — especially when compared to a host of rosters across the NFC,” he writes.

Wilson is among the best in the NFL at his position, but the Seahawks do have some questions at other positions.

Seattle is coming off a strong 11-5 season in 2019, but both the NFC and the West division could be tougher this year.

The Seahawks are set to open the 2020 regular season on Sept. 13 against Atlanta.