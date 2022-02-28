NFL.com Names The League’s Worst Rookie Class

While every NFL team welcomed a rookie class in 2021, not all of those rookie classes were created equal.

With an entire season’s worth of data to draw from, NFL.com ranked last season’s first-year groups from 1-to-32. Atop the list was the Kansas City Chiefs’ crop of rookies, which included two offensive linemen–center Creed Humphrey, a second-round pick and guard Trey Smith, a sixth-rounder–who started every game and linebacker Nick Bolton, who made 12 starts.

As for who was at the bottom, well, that would be the Seattle Seahawks, who had their draft capital gutted because of trades for Jamal Adams, Gabe Jackson and Carlos Dunlap.

“With a league-low three picks in the 2021 draft, this Seahawks class was fighting an uphill battle from Day 1,” NFL.com wrote. “And then injuries hit, leveling the limited sources of joy.”

Second-round choice D’Wayne Eskridge, a wide receiver, contributed minimally, with 10 receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown and four rushes for 59 yards. Fourth-round cornerback Tre Brown appeared in five games (three starts) and recorded 10 tackles, while sixth-round offensive tackle Stone Forsythe played a reserve role in 10 contests.

Seattle’s biggest rookie contributor? Undrafted tackle Jake Curhan, who appeared in 15 games and made five starts.

Curhan, who probably would have been selected if not for the possible heart condition that popped up in medical testing, capably started the final five games of the season at right tackle. While pass pro remains a work in progress for the 6-6 bookend, he’s a road grader in the ground game. Curhan played a big part in RB Rashaad Penny’s torrid close to the season.

This year, the Seahawks have six draft choices, although they are still missing a first-round selection because of the Adams trade.

Whoever they land in the draft, Seattle will have to hope they have more of an impact than their 2021 rookies.