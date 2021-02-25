NFL Fans React To Russell Wilson’s List Of Preferred Teams

It feels like every hour there’s a new report involving Russell Wilson and his future with the Seattle Seahawks. Moments ago, ESPN insider Adam Schefter revealed the Pro Bowl quarterback’s wishlist in the event that he’s on the trade block.

“Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade, his agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN,” Schefter tweeted. “Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears.” This report from Schefter immediately set the NFL world on fire, as fans are now speculating about where Wilson will play next season. Even though New Orleans made Wilson’s wishlist, the reigning NFC South champions might not be able to put together an attractive offer.

“Russell Wilson should want to play for the Saints — and the Saints should want Russell Wilson at QB,” Saints reporter Mike Triplett wrote. “However, I’d have to see it to believe that the Saints could make the best offer for one of the game’s top players, considering they don’t pick until 28th in the draft.”

Russell Wilson should want to play for the Saints — and the Saints should want Russell Wilson at QB. However, I'd have to see it to believe that the Saints could make the best offer for one of the game's top players, considering they don't pick until 28th in the draft. https://t.co/4YJjxJ6P1y — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) February 25, 2021

NFL insider Josina Anderson also shared her thoughts on the latest report involving Wilson, saying “Seems like that article this morning might have ruffled a feather or two?”

Anderson said the Cowboys are focused on re-signing Dak Prescott, so that would take them out of the sweepstakes.

Seems like that article this morning might have ruffled a feather or two? Snap source reaction out of Seattle: "No comment." Snap reaction from a source out of Dallas: "Dak is our QB. Still working on getting something done." https://t.co/vva7XzWADd — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 25, 2021

Losing an elite quarterback like Wilson would undoubtedly signal a rebuild for the Seahawks. He’d also make any of the four teams on his list a legitimate contender this fall.

Only time will tell if Wilson actually gets traded, but there’s reason to believe that his relationship with the Seahawks is on rocky terms.