NFL Insider Floats Interesting Theory About Pete Carroll, Antonio Brown

The Seattle Seahawks were originally considered the favorites to land Antonio Brown. Then out of nowhere, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached an agreement on one-year deal with the former All-Pro.

Brown is an elite playmaker when he’s on the field. Over the course of his career, he has 841 receptions for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns. However, he has only played one game over the past two seasons due to off-field incidents.

While it’s unknown why the Seahawks didn’t make a stronger push for Brown, there’s an interesting theory floating around courtesy of ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.

Florio is reporting that some people in league circles are wondering if Pete Carroll leaked the team’s interesting in Brown with the hope that another team would swoop in and sign him just so they couldn’t. In other words, the Seahawks didn’t want Brown as much as Russell Wilson did.

“With quarterback Russell Wilson speaking in such glowing terms about Brown, it seemed clear that Wilson wanted him on the team,” Florio said. “Carroll and G.M. John Schneider may not have wanted to risk adding Brown to the roster, but they also may not have wanted to tell their MVP candidate of a quarterback that they wouldn’t sign him.”

Seattle could still add help at wide receiver in the coming weeks, and one of Florio’s sources said it wouldn’t be a surprise if they trade for someone else.

The reality is Brown comes with a ton of baggage. Some people – Tom Brady – have no issue putting up with Browns’ extracurricular activities. Others, like the Seahawks perhaps, don’t want to deal with it.

Brown will make his debut for the Buccaneers in Week 9.