NFL Insider Has Brutal Injury Update For Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Just under 24 hours ago, the Seattle Seahawks chances of making the playoffs took a massive hit.

During the third quarter of Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, star quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a gruesome-looking finger injury.

Initially, Wilson was diagnosed with “mallet finger.” The injury reportedly makes it difficult to straighten out the finger because the tendon connecting the muscle to the bone is either stretched or torn.

The injury occurred to Wilson’s throwing hand, which is just a brutal break for the Seahawks. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the worst of the bad news.

According to a new report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the injury “likely requires surgery.” That means Wilson will be sidelined for at least a month.

“Seahawks are bracing for Russell Wilson to miss at least a month and possibly 6-8 weeks with his ruptured middle-finger tendon that likely requires surgery,” Fowler said. “Seattle thinking about Wilson’s long-term health. Barring an unexpectedly swift recovery, it’s Geno Smith’s show.”

Seattle fell to 2-3 with the loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Now with Wilson out of the starting lineup for at least a month, the Seahawks are in serious jeopardy of missing the playoffs.

Next up for Seattle is a trip to Pittsburgh to face off against the Steelers. Geno Smith will face one of the best defensive fronts in football before a home game against the New Orleans Saints the following week.

If Wilson can speed up his recovery, he could potentially return for a contest against the Green Bay Packers on November 14.