When Russell Wilson suffered a tendon rupture in his middle finger on his throwing hand, the belief was that he would miss significant time. Well, it turns out he only missed three games for the Seahawks.

On Sunday, Wilson will make his return to the Seahawks’ lineup. If there are any fans worried that Wilson might be rushing his rehab, the latest update on his status should put those concerns to rest.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler revealed that Wilson has thrown several 60-yard passes at practice this week without experiencing any pain in his finger.

“Russell Wilson is not only back — but he’s thrown several of his signature deep balls in practices this week,” Fowler tweeted on Saturday morning. “Sixty-yard shots are no big deal a month after finger surgery, apparently.”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll also had a positive update on Wilson heading into this Sunday’s game. Carroll told reporters that Wilson had a “terrific” week of practice.

“He has a terrific week,” Carroll said, via ESPN. “He really did. You could see him just feel a little bit better as the week went on, but he really didn’t hold anything back and he finished great the last couple of days and he’s ready to go.”

If the Seahawks are going to make a playoff push over the next two months, they’ll need Wilson to play at an MVP-level. However, only time will tell if he’s capable of putting the team on his back just a month after undergoing surgery.