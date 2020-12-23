NFL Insider Has Latest On Seahawks WR Josh Gordon

Earlier this month, the NFL finally made a decision about Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon.

The troubled wide receiver was suspended indefinitely last December for violating the NFL’s policy on substance abuse. Despite his struggles, the Seahawks signed Gordon earlier this season.

On Monday, the Seahawks officially activated Gordon, giving him a chance to play the final two games of the season. Unfortunately, those plans have reportedly hit a snag.

According to a report from Seahawks insider Bob Condotta, Gordon has not “satisfied all the terms of his conditional reinstatement. As a result, he won’t be able to participate in practice or games.

Here’s more from Condotta’s report:

Per a source, both Gordon and the Seahawks were told Wednesday that the NFL has determined he has not satisfied all the terms of his conditional reinstatement. He may attend team meetings and individual workouts but he is ineligible at this time to participate in practices or games.

Unfortunately, it’s not clear what conditions Gordon has failed to meet ahead of this weekend’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

As a result, the Seahawks will have to prepare to be without Gordon for at least another game. With no Gordon, star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett will need to be enough.

Seattle faces off against Los Angeles in a pivotal NFC West clash. The winner will take over the lead in the division.