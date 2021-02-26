NFL Insider Names “Prime Destination” For Russell Wilson

Early Thursday morning, rumors started swirling regarding the Seattle Seahawks and star quarterback Russell Wilson about a potential blockbuster trade.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news from Wilson’s agent, who said the quarterback hasn’t demanded a trade and wants to stay in Seattle. However, the agent also said Wilson has four potential landing spots in mind: Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas and New Orleans.

CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora sees the Saints as arguably the best landing spot for Wilson. He said New Orleans is a “prime destination” for the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

“I can’t help but consider the possibilities of what Wilson could do with someone like Sean Payton, for instance,” La Canfora said in his article.

From CBS Sports:

“I could see the Saints being a prime destination for Wilson if this heated up, and I hear they most certainly would like to further explore his potential availability after some exploratory calls. That talent and that play caller in that dome, in that division, would be wild.”

Football fans all know how great of a head coach Sean Payton is. He and Drew Brees formed one of the best head coach-quarterback duos in the league over the past decade.

However, he might be even better off with Wilson, who is one of the most talented quarterbacks to ever step foot on the field.

Will Russell Wilson be traded?