NFL Insider Reveals Initial Diagnosis For Russell Wilson

During the third quarter of Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, star quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a gruesome-looking finger injury.

Wilson tried to stay in the game, but he was ultimately replaced by Geno Smith. On Friday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed the initial diagnosis for Wilson’s finger injury.

“Seahawks QB Russell Wilson will have an MRI on his finger today, sources say, and then seek a consultation with hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin of Kerlan-Jobe in LA,” Rapoport announced on Twitter. “The initial belief is he has mallet finger, essentially a sprained joint that makes it hard to flex a finger.”

A mallet finger is an injury to the end of the finger that causes it to bend inwards toward the palm. That makes it very difficult to straighten out the finger because the tendon connecting the muscle to the bone is either stretched or torn.

Rapoport added that surgery is a possibility and part of the evaluation process for Wilson.

If Wilson is unable to grip the football, it’ll be impossible for him to suit up next Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That being said, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll isn’t ready to put out a timetable for Wilson’s return.

“There is a lot of work to be done in assessing all of that,” Carroll said, via ESPN. “Russell is one of the great healers of all time, and he’ll do whatever he can to get back as soon as absolutely possible.”

Hopefully, this injury doesn’t keep Wilson off the field very long. When healthy, he’s one of the most exciting players in the NFL.