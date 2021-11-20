The Los Angeles Rams managed to win the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes earlier this month, but they weren’t the only NFC West team making a strong push for the All-Pro wide receiver.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently revealed some background information on Beckham’s decision. It turns out the strongest offer Beckham received came from the Seattle Seahawks.

Once the Rams stepped up their offer with heavy incentives, they were able to seal the deal. The front office for the Rams was working against the clock because they wanted to ensure that Beckham wouldn’t join another team in their division.

“Some background on Odell Beckham free agency last week: Seattle actually made the strongest offer over the first few days,” Fowler tweeted on Saturday morning. “Rams stepped in w/ heavy incentives because they wanted the player, but they also had to ensure no other NFC West team got him. Arizona also inquired.”

Some background on Odell Beckham free agency last week: Seattle actually made the strongest offer over the first few days. Rams stepped in w/ heavy incentives because they wanted the player, but they also had to ensure no other NFC West team got him. Arizona also inquired. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 20, 2021

It’s a good thing the Rams were able to get a deal done with Beckham. One day after the two sides agreed to a one-year contract, Robert Woods went down with a season-ending ACL injury.

Beckham made his Rams debut this past Monday night against the 49ers. He finished the game with two receptions for 18 yards.

The Rams will be back in action on Nov. 28 against the Packers. We’ll find out then if Beckham can handle a larger role in Sean McVay’s offense.