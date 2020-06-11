NFL Insider Shares Telling Update On Jadeveon Clowney, Seahawks

Jadeveon Clowney is still available on the free-agent market, but it doesn’t look like a return to Seattle is happening.

Clowney still adds plenty of value to a defense, but he’s yet to receive the type of contract offer he’s seeking in free agency.

Given this offseason hasn’t gone in Clowney’s direction, he might need to adjust his plans. Those plans could include a return to the Seahawks, but it wouldn’t guarantee the money he’s hoping for.

Per NFL reporter Josina Anderson, Pete Carroll and the Seahawks are “open to Clowney returning.” Clowney will have to come down from his asking price, though, if the two sides hope to get a deal done.

The two sides reportedly have not talked in months.

Re latest reports on Jadeveon Clowney & #Seahawks: Was just told while Seattle remains open to Clowney returning, the economic situation has notably changed over last couple months since both sides spoke. The starting pt would be very different. Still, not in the air right now. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 10, 2020

Seattle would be wise to try and get this done. The Seahawks were much better on the defensive side of the ball when Clowney was healthy. But it’s unclear if the veteran defensive end is willing to come down from his asking price.

If the Seahawks are going to strike a deal with Clowney, they’ll likely offer nothing more than a one-year deal. Clowney’s been adamant that he wants a four to five year deal, worth upwards of $20 million.

As he likely already knows, no teams are willing to pay that kind of money to an injury-plagued Clowney.