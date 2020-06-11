The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Insider Shares Telling Update On Jadeveon Clowney, Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney against the 49ers.SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 27-24. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)

Jadeveon Clowney is still available on the free-agent market, but it doesn’t look like a return to Seattle is happening.

Clowney still adds plenty of value to a defense, but he’s yet to receive the type of contract offer he’s seeking in free agency.

Given this offseason hasn’t gone in Clowney’s direction, he might need to adjust his plans. Those plans could include a return to the Seahawks, but it wouldn’t guarantee the money he’s hoping for.

Per NFL reporter Josina Anderson, Pete Carroll and the Seahawks are “open to Clowney returning.” Clowney will have to come down from his asking price, though, if the two sides hope to get a deal done.

The two sides reportedly have not talked in months.

Seattle would be wise to try and get this done. The Seahawks were much better on the defensive side of the ball when Clowney was healthy. But it’s unclear if the veteran defensive end is willing to come down from his asking price.

If the Seahawks are going to strike a deal with Clowney, they’ll likely offer nothing more than a one-year deal. Clowney’s been adamant that he wants a four to five year deal, worth upwards of $20 million.

As he likely already knows, no teams are willing to pay that kind of money to an injury-plagued Clowney.

Reader Interactions

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.