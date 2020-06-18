NFL Insider Shares The Latest On WR Josh Gordon

Late last month, a report emerged suggesting wide receiver Josh Gordon planned to apply for reinstatement “soon.”

Well, just under a month later, Gordon finally made that report a reality. On Wednesday afternoon, the former star wide receiver submitted his letter applying for reinstatement.

According to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Gordon has been working out in Seattle. He’s reportedly been running routes and preparing for a return to the league – hopefully for the 2020 season.

Pelissero said Gordon hopes to get his indefinite suspension lifted in time for training camp. After playing for the Seattle Seahawks last season, Gordon will enter the 2020 campaign as a free agent.

Free-agent WR Josh Gordon submitted his letter applying for reinstatement Wednesday, source said. Still only 29, Gordon has been in Seattle, running routes and preparing for his return. The hope is to get his indefinite suspension lifted in time for training camp. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 18, 2020

While he could be back on the open market soon, Gordon appears to have made his choice of team very clear. He’s been posting photos of his time with the Seahawks last season all over social media.

Does that mean he hopes to catch passes from Russell Wilson once again? We’ll have to wait and see if that’s the case.

Gordon started the 2019 season with the New England Patriots. Although he performed well, the team waived him from injured reserve after just six games.

The Seahawks picked Gordon up and he was on the field just over a week later. In 11 games during the 2019 season, Gordon racked up 27 receptions for 426 yards and a touchdown.

Where will he land this season?