NFL Insider Shares Update On Former WR Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon’s NFL career is seemingly over after multiple league suspensions. But the former Seahawks WR is attempting to make yet another comeback.

Seattle took a chance on the former second-round pick after he was released by the New England Patriots in the 2018 season. Gordon lasted 11 games with the Seahawks before tripping up again. The talented wideout violated the league’s substance abuse policy this past season. It’s the fifth time in his career he’s faced a suspension that violates NFL policy.

At this point, Gordon may be out of chances from Roger Goodell and the league. But that’s not going to stop him from attempting another football comeback.

Gordon will “soon” apply for reinstatement in the NFL, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. It’s unclear if he has actually has a chance to play another down of football in the NFL.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Gordon will be applying for reinstatement soon,” Florio said. “As the source explains it, Gordon is doing well. He’s working out and he’s ready to play. The goal is to get him cleared to return before training camp.”

Gordon, if reinstated, will be an unrestricted free-agent. He’ll be able to sign with any team he pleases.

But at this point, will teams even take a chance on Gordon? There’s no doubt he has immense talent, but it may not be worth the risk for teams around the league.

As we’ve seen in the past, though, all Gordon needs is one team to take a chance. First, the NFL will have to consider reinstating Gordon into the league.