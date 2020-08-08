The Spun

NFL Makes Major Decision Regarding Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar

Quinton Dunbar on the field.ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 03: Quinton Dunbar #23 of the Washington Redskins celebrates a incomplete pass by the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at New Era Field on November 3, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Washington 24-9. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

It looks like the Seattle Seahawks will be getting cornerback Quinton Dunbar back in the fold pretty soon.

Dunbar is set to be removed from the commissioner’s exempt list, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Dunbar, who the Seahawks acquired via trade from Washington, had been placed on the list last month.

Dunbar can now rejoin the Seahawks as soon as possible, perhaps as early as tomorrow.

Along with New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, Dunbar was allegedly involved in armed robbery in Florida back in May. However, all charges against the 28-year-old cover man were dropped yesterday.

Baker did not fare as well. The 2019 first-round pick was charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm, and faces a minimum of 10 years in prison if convicted.

Dunbar intercepted four passes in 11 games last season. During his time in Washington, he played in 58 games (25 starts) and compiled 150 tackles while intercepting nine passes.

Along with All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, who was also added via trade, Dunbar is expected to shore up Seattle’s secondary this fall.


