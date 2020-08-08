NFL Makes Major Decision Regarding Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar

It looks like the Seattle Seahawks will be getting cornerback Quinton Dunbar back in the fold pretty soon.

Dunbar is set to be removed from the commissioner’s exempt list, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Dunbar, who the Seahawks acquired via trade from Washington, had been placed on the list last month.

Dunbar can now rejoin the Seahawks as soon as possible, perhaps as early as tomorrow.

Along with New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, Dunbar was allegedly involved in armed robbery in Florida back in May. However, all charges against the 28-year-old cover man were dropped yesterday.

Baker did not fare as well. The 2019 first-round pick was charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm, and faces a minimum of 10 years in prison if convicted.

The NFL is removing #Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar from the exempt list, clearing him to join the team as soon as tomorrow, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 8, 2020

Dunbar intercepted four passes in 11 games last season. During his time in Washington, he played in 58 games (25 starts) and compiled 150 tackles while intercepting nine passes.

Along with All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, who was also added via trade, Dunbar is expected to shore up Seattle’s secondary this fall.