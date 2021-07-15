NFL Reporter Has Update On Richard Sherman

NFL reporter Gregg Bell had new information to share Thursday evening surrounding free agent defensive back Richard Sherman.

Sherman has been released from King County Correctional Facility in Seattle without bail. On Friday, the former NFL star will appear in court for a hearing involving four charges, none of which are felony.

“King County judge releases Richard Sherman without bail,” Bell reported via Twitter. “He must appear in court tomorrow 8:30am for a second hearing on four charges, gross misdemeanors and misdemeanors.”

It’s important to note Sherman is reportedly only facing misdemeanor charges. There was concern he could be facing a felony charge based off the details surrounding the case. Regardless, this is better-than-expected news for the Sherman family.

Authorities arrested Richard Sherman in Redmond, Washington on Wednesday morning. He was booked into King Country Correctional Facility in Seattle. Sherman now faces several charges, all of which appear to be either a misdemeanor or gross misdemeanor.

Police arrived at Sherman’s wife’s parents’ home Wednesday morning after receiving a call from Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss. During Ashley’s 911 call, she offered disturbing details about her husband’s condition, saying he was “drunk and belligerent and threatened to kill himself.” Sherman is also facing charges of “burglary domestic violence and malicious mischief.”

Despite the troubling incidents, Ashley continues to voice her support for her husband. She reaffirmed neither her or her children were harmed by Sherman.

“At this time we’re going to make no statements, except he didn’t harm anybody,” Sherman’s wife said, via The Seattle Times. “My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.”

We will continue providing updates on Sherman as they’re made available.