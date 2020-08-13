NFL Rookie Cut For Trying To Sneak Woman Into Team Hotel

The Seattle Seahawks aren’t messing around when it comes to players breaking team protocol in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Seahawks have reportedly cut undrafted rookie CB Kemah Siverand after he allegedly tried to sneak a woman into the team hotel. Seattle caught the incident on video, leading the organization to cut Siverand as a result.

The Seahawks are the first organization in the NFL to have to take such drastic measures. But this just goes to show the NFL isn’t taking lightly player actions that put an entire team at risk.

Seattle signed Siverand as an undrafted free agent this year out of Oklahoma State. The former Cowboy will have to find a new team to play for ahead of the 2020 season, though his latest incident might prevent teams from taking a chance on the rookie. NFL insider Tom Pelissero has the latest on the situation, as seen in the tweet below.

The #Seahawks cut rookie CB Kemah Siverand this week after he was caught on video trying to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel, per sources. Clear message on the responsibility everyone has in the NFL’s COVID-19 world: Put the team at risk, suffer the consequences. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 13, 2020

To make matters worse, the woman was reportedly wearing Seahawks gear to try and disguise herself as a player. Clearly, it didn’t work.

“The woman was wearing Seahawks gear in an attempt to disguise her as a player, I’m told,” Pelissero wrote on Twitter. “It did not work.”

The Seahawks are certainly prepared for situations like this. A disguise couldn’t prevent security from easily identifying the female as an unwelcome visitor.

Unfortunately, this likely won’t be the last of these types of situations within the NFL this season.