NFL Rookie Wide Receiver Reportedly Indicted For Murder

There was some confusion earlier week as to why the Seattle Seahawks released rookie wide receiver Tamorrion Terry. Well, the NFL world just found out why the front office quietly cut him.

According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, a grand jury in Georgia indicted Terry and 10 others on charges they killed a 21-year-old woman in a nightclub shooting back in 2018.

At least seven people were shot at this nightclub in Ashburn, Georgia on June 30 in 2018. Za’Quavia Smith was the lone fatality on that night.

This shooting occurred before Terry’s redshirt freshman season at Florida State. Despite this incident, he went on to play in 31 games for the Seminoles. He finished his collegiate career with 118 receptions for 2,221 yards and 18 touchdowns.

NEWS: Ex-FSU receiver Tamorrion Terry among 11 indicted in 2018 Georgia nightclub killing

https://t.co/EOSrERAjJK — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) July 1, 2021

Seattle has not commented on this latest development involving Terry. However, the front office doesn’t really have to considering they already released him.

Back in 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged Jontavious Conley with felony murder and aggravated assault. The authorities knew he didn’t act alone at the nightclub, but it took them three years to indict Terry and nine others.

Beasley’s report from the Miami Herald states that all 11 of them have been charged with felony murder.

We’ll have more updates on Terry’s situation when they’re available.