An NFL Head Coach Had Knee Surgery During Team’s Bye Last Week

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll made good use of his team’s bye week last week, going under the knife for knee surgery.

According to Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR, Carroll had an arthroscopic procedure performed last Tuesday. It doesn’t sound like it was anything major.

Carroll has been back on the practice field this week, though Crabtree reports he was using a golf cart to move around today.

After an idle Week 6, the Seahawks will travel to play the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday.

Carroll was using a golf cart to get around the practice field today in the portion of practice open to the media. https://t.co/cks093dvAc — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) October 23, 2020

Originally, the Seahawks-Cardinals game was scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday. However, the NFL has moved it to primetime in place of Raiders-Bucs.

Seattle and Arizona will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. The reason for the switch has to do with COVID-19 concerns among the Raiders roster.

Seattle is 5-0 and in first place in the loaded NFC West, while the