The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Seahawks’ Defensive Lineman Receives 4-Game Suspension From NFL

A general view of the Seattle Seahawks stadium.SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 19: A general view in the first quarter between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers during the 2014 NFC Championship at CenturyLink Field on January 19, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the NFL suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon indefinitely. To make matters worse for the Seattle Seahawks, Al Woods has also received a suspension.

Woods started five games this season for the Seahawks. He’s been a valuable member of their rotation on the defensive line, totaling 32 tackles and one sack.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the NFL suspended Woods for violating the league’s policy on PEDs.

The suspension for Woods will last four games, which means he’ll miss the rest of the regular season. Seattle also announced that he will not be eligible for any playoff games it appears in.

It’s brutal timing for Seattle, especially since the defense is dealing with a plethora of injuries. Bobby Wagner, Jadeveon Clowney, Shaquill Griffin and Quandre Diggs have all missed practice this week.

What makes this suspension for the Seahawks so tough is that Woods has been durable. The veteran defensive tackle has appeared in all 14 games this year.

Since the Seahawks won’t have Woods for the remainder of the season, the defensive line will be shorthanded for divisional showdowns against the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

We’ll see just how much his absence affects the defense on Sunday when the Seahawks host Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.

Reader Interactions

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.