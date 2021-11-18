NFL World Reacts To Discouraging Chris Carson News

The Seattle Seahawks have been anxiously awaiting the return of starting running back Chris Carson. The 27-year-old has missed the team’s past five games with a neck injury, but appeared to be close to a comeback after practicing last week on a limited basis.

Unfortunately, after Carson ended up missing last Sunday’s game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll delivered an ominous update on his status earlier this week.

Carroll shared that Carson did not practice on Wednesday after not responding well to ramping back up last week. Although his status for this weekend’s game against the Arizona Cardinals is unclear, it sounds like the Seahawks top ballcarrier isn’t recovering as expected.

“What I would say is he didn’t make the positive progress that we would have hoped,” Carroll said, via Tim Booth of the Associated Press. “We’re still working with him. I don’t have a good update for you. Just have to wait a couple more days, and we’ll have more.”

The news is a gut-punch for Carson who logged 261 yards on 60 touches with three touchdowns in four games before he suffered the neck injury. The update is also quite the blow for Seahawks fans who hoped to see the former seventh-round pick make his return and revamp Seattle’s rushing attack.

A few took to Twitter to discuss Carson’s latest setback.

Have we seen the last of CC playing a down for the #Seahawks?? All off season about him wanting to get paid, tested the market, got his $ from SEA. Now this? Once again unavailable after being so during crucial parts of recent seasons. Add in we passed on Chubb & took Penny 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/dVuhVU2I5g — Anthonny. (@ant_banx) November 18, 2021

Really getting concerned for Chris Carson’s future. Love him as a player. Massive loss when he’s not well. #GoHawks — Will “Doogs” 🏈 (@12thManInND) November 18, 2021

Other media member and fans around the sports world expressed their desire to see Carson back on the field as soon as possible, but worried that his injury might be worse than previously feared.

The Chris Carson injury is getting scary, hopefully he can actually recover — 🐟vountee (@vountee) November 18, 2021

This is certainly less encouraging news for Chris Carson. Not unusual though for signs and symptoms of a spine condition to wax and wane. Makes it difficult to establish true progress. https://t.co/8IWdI2ksDR — Stephania Bell (@Stephania_ESPN) November 17, 2021

“Hasn’t progressed as hoped” is almost always code for “Its not getting better” Don’t be surprised to see Carson shut down for the year. https://t.co/VnPOVXCBx7 — Ethan Turner (@ETurnerFF) November 18, 2021

The Seahawks designated Carson to return from injured reserve last week, opening his 21-day activation window. If he is not activated after that time period, he will remain on IR for the rest of the season.

With Carson likely set to miss another week, Seattle will have to look elsewhere for production out of the backfield. Alex Collins figures to handle the bulk of the duties, but Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas are all expected to play roles in the Seahawks’ gameplan.