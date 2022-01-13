The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Colin Cowherd’s Wild Trade Suggestion

Colin Cowherd discusses Daniel Jones' performance against the Eagles.Colin Cowherd on air for FS1's The Herd.

Over the years, Colin Cowherd has made it clear on his show that he’s a big fan of Russell Wilson. Cowherd’s mock trade proposal today proved that affinity is still strong.

During a segment on “The Herd,” Cowherd argued that the New York Giants should send an absurd amount of draft capital to the Seahawks in exchange for Wilson.

“If you’re the Giants, what would you give up for Russell Wilson? I as the general manager, would give you every first-round pick until he’s not a Giant,” Cowherd said. “Because by the way, if I’m keeping him for nine years, he’s winning a lot of games. He’s filling my stadium, he’s selling my merchandise, he puts me on television. Right now, the Giants are so bad everywhere except left tackle, one defensive tackle, a decent cornerback, a solid rookie wide receiver. They’re so bad everywhere, I would do it.”

Now, such a trade is impossible in the NFL. It can’t be structured in that way due to league regulations.

Even so, the reaction to Cowherd’s proposal was largely met with confusion by fans.

For what it’s worth, the Seahawks appear to be operating under the assumption Wilson will be their quarterback again in 2022. As for the Giants, it is tough to determine what direction they will take at the position because they need to hire a new general manager and head coach first.

If New York does wind up trading for Russ, they’ll have to give up a sizable return. Just not the kind of haul Cowherd envisioned today.

