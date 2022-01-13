NFL World Reacts To Colin Cowherd’s Wild Trade Suggestion

Over the years, Colin Cowherd has made it clear on his show that he’s a big fan of Russell Wilson. Cowherd’s mock trade proposal today proved that affinity is still strong.

During a segment on “The Herd,” Cowherd argued that the New York Giants should send an absurd amount of draft capital to the Seahawks in exchange for Wilson.

“If you’re the Giants, what would you give up for Russell Wilson? I as the general manager, would give you every first-round pick until he’s not a Giant,” Cowherd said. “Because by the way, if I’m keeping him for nine years, he’s winning a lot of games. He’s filling my stadium, he’s selling my merchandise, he puts me on television. Right now, the Giants are so bad everywhere except left tackle, one defensive tackle, a decent cornerback, a solid rookie wide receiver. They’re so bad everywhere, I would do it.”

Now, such a trade is impossible in the NFL. It can’t be structured in that way due to league regulations.

Even so, the reaction to Cowherd’s proposal was largely met with confusion by fans.

What are you 12 years old? Do you understand youth, team control etc. That is why team's give up 3 first rounders for guys. 9 or 10 first rounders for Wilson lol — George Rodriguez (@Erod26George) January 13, 2022

A 1st round pick, every year he plays for them, that sounds hilarious. pic.twitter.com/tgKx9hEBN3 — Bobby Fanatic (@916SportSource) January 13, 2022

I’m pretty sure there is rules against trading away 10 years worth of first round picks. The premise is right, but I think there is a rule of like 5 first round picks, etc. — DRich (@drich318318) January 13, 2022

Denver yes should agree to a deal like that, they already have a loaded roster. But the Giants roster is garbage and would remain garbage even if they had Russ if they gave up 10 1's — Dave (@Daaaaaaaaaavee) January 13, 2022

Dumb, dumb & dumber!!

You can't trade more than 3 consecutive 1st round picks in the NFL!! Do your research!! — Pat Pierson (@Pat1747) January 13, 2022

This may be there dumbest thing he's ever said. You're a bad team. So bad that you have no offensive lineman. But trade 9 first round picks for a Qb who didn't make the playoffs this year with a team far better than yours. — Aaron Ritchie (@aaronritchie) January 13, 2022

Folks will think Cowherd is crazy but he isn’t QBs that are a prime Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson etc I’d argue are worth 10 years of 1st round picks Bc of age I wouldn’t give up that much for Rodgers. But for Watson who is 26 & Wilson who is 33 I’d 100% do it. https://t.co/VMnRzhLYeq — Ghiman McKinney 🦁🎬😏 (@GhimanMckinney) January 13, 2022

For what it’s worth, the Seahawks appear to be operating under the assumption Wilson will be their quarterback again in 2022. As for the Giants, it is tough to determine what direction they will take at the position because they need to hire a new general manager and head coach first.

If New York does wind up trading for Russ, they’ll have to give up a sizable return. Just not the kind of haul Cowherd envisioned today.