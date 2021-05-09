NFL World Reacts To D.K. Metcalf’s 100M Dash Time

D.K. Metcalf had a pretty impressive performance in the 100m dash on Sunday afternoon, though the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver won’t be qualifying for the Olympic Trials.

The NFL superstar ran track in high school and felt he was fast enough to compete with the top sprinters in the United States. Metcalf proved that he could hang on the track, though he’s a ways off from competing at an Olympic level.

Metcalf ran a 10.36 in the 100m dash on Sunday afternoon. That’s a ridiculously good time for an NFL player – especially a big wide receiver – though he came in last place in his heat. The difference between a 10.35 and a 10-flat or sub-10.0 is pretty massive at track’s top level.

Here’s video of his performance:

DK Metcalf ran a 10.36 in the 100M 🤯 He came in 9th place at the USATF Golden Games (via @EmmanuelAcho)pic.twitter.com/Qnut3u33n7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 9, 2021

Here are the full results from his heat:

DK Metcalf runs 10.36 in his pro track debut. pic.twitter.com/DYScQR3JS1 — FloTrack (@FloTrack) May 9, 2021

While Metcalf won’t be contending for a spot on the U.S.A. Track and Field team at the Summer Olympics, he still turned in a solid performance.

10.36 is crazy tho at that size!! Mad respect! @dkm14 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 9, 2021

Absolutely held his own. https://t.co/3FtGQdbNJm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 9, 2021

A reminder that the 2018 Ole Miss Rebels had both him and AJ Brown on their team and finished 1-7 in the SEC. https://t.co/kNr0i0Et85 — Andrew Cunneen (@Cunneen92) May 9, 2021

DK Metcalf was rolling !! Respect. Them other sprinters can fly. 🔥 track guys are fast fast 👏🏾. Levels https://t.co/Pwb5py63Mh — Chido Nwokocha (@Yea_imChido) May 9, 2021

Not looking out if place is a hell of an accomplishment https://t.co/pPI2HW8ZVx — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) May 9, 2021

All in all, it was certainly a very respectable performance from the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver.

Metcalf appears to be satisfied, as well.

He told NBC Sports following the race that he wanted to test himself against world class sprinters, though his track days are probably over. Metcalf now has the 2021 NFL season to worry about.