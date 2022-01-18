NFL World Reacts To Seahawks Coaching News

The end of the season came and went for the Seattle Seahawks and yet the organization neglected to make any major changes among the top brass. General manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll both kept their jobs, leading many to wonder if any significant shake-up would take place within the franchise.

The Seahawks answered that question this week.

Seattle revealed early on Tuesday evening that it had decided to part ways with two longtime assistant coaches. Both defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis were relieved of their duties, according to an official announcement from the team.

The decision confirms an earlier report from The Seattle Times that suggested Norton and Curtis were on their way out. The NFL world met the official news with a mixed reaction, with many wondering if it was just the start of widespread change for the Seahawks.

The #Seahawks defense did look better down the stretch, but not all shocked by this. Wonder if they'll stay in-house like some have suggested. https://t.co/1txVYg402d — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) January 18, 2022

respect to ken norton jr., who had a tough stretch as defensive coordinator but is still responsible for the hypest four seconds in franchise history https://t.co/X366MzgGOI pic.twitter.com/RD6mYXFUP2 — velvet mikeman (@mikebarwin) January 18, 2022

The first domino to fall… https://t.co/ggOAMiFyVD — Norbert Caoili (@NorbCam) January 18, 2022

As much as people blamed him for a lot of stuff, believe it or not…Ken Norton was not the issue in Seattle. Personnel was the culprit for most of their problems, not scheme. https://t.co/rA86IwNLpV — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 18, 2022

Norton spent the past four seasons as Seattle’s defensive coordinator after spending the previous three seasons in the same role with the Las Vegas Raiders. A member of Pete Carroll’s staff as a linebackers coach from 2010-14, Norton did his best to turn the Seahawks defense around after a slow start in 2021, but the unit still gave up the fifth most yards per game in the league.

Curtis had been with the Seahawks for the past seven seasons, beginning as the assistant secondary coach. He became the defensive backs coach in 2017 and earned the role of defensive passing game coordinator in 2018, a title which he’s held for the past four seasons.

Firing Norton and Curtis are tangible changes that the Seahawks can make to try and move forward from a dismal 7-10 season. The moves may not be the last that Seattle makes, with the future of quarterback Russell Wilson still very much up in the air.

Whatever the Seahawks do over the next few weeks will likely be done with their franchise quarterback in mind.