The latest trade rumors involving Seattle Seahawks star QB Russell Wilson are the most compelling yet. Several reporters from The Athletic reported today that Wilson’s camp has explored trade options with multiple teams.

The Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets have all been linked with Wilson in this report. Many of them have been linked before. But there seems to be a feeling that a deal could actually happen.

Such a move to any of those four teams would completely alter the balance of power in the NFL. Russell Wilson is a top-five quarterback in the NFL and is still in his prime at age 32. The 2020 season was one of his best years as a thrower yet. He had 40 touchdowns, and over 4,200 passing yards while completing 68.8-percent of his passes.

Needless to say, the NFL world has been going pretty crazy on social media since the report came out. Fans of the four mentioned teams are naturally over the moon at the idea of upgrading at the key position.

Russ looks good in Black and Gold, WHO DAT pic.twitter.com/z11ssC8C7U — GeauxtJames (@GeauxtJames) February 25, 2021

Russ on the dolphins wins a SB EASILY — Jacob Gargis (@JacobGargis) February 25, 2021

Raiders is guaranteed a with Russ 💍 — TMC🏁 (@RDJ2_5199) February 25, 2021

Others believe that the Seattle Seahawks would be setting themselves up for failure if they allowed Wilson to leave. Many wonder why the Seahawks allowed the situation with Wilson to deteriorate so quickly.

“Seattle doesn’t deserve him if they are willing to trade him,” one fan wrote. “That’s a guy who you build a team around with.”

“My question is how did it come to this,” wrote another. “All Russ said is that he wanted to stop getting hit as much and wanted better protection from his o-line and the media took that story and ran away with it.”

Just when you think the quarterback carousel is stuck in the mud, we get something brand new.