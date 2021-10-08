NFL World Reacts To Brutal Russell Wilson Injury News

Nearly 24 hours ago, the Seattle Seahawks chances of making the playoffs took a massive hit.

During the third quarter of Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, star quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a gruesome-looking finger injury. According to multiple reports, he suffered a torn tendon in his finger.

The initial diagnosis suggested Wilson would be back in a few weeks. However, as the day has gone on, the news has only become worse for the Seahawks.

According to a new report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Wilson has already undergone surgery on his finger. Rapoport reported the surgery was “more complicated than expected” and now Wilson is expected to miss “roughly six weeks.”

It’s a brutal blow for the Seahawks, who fell to 2-3 with the loss to the Rams last night.

Not long after the news broke, the NFL world chimed in on social media.

CBS Sports analyst Patrik Walker noted how quickly the news about Wilson’s injury has worsened.

This escalated QUICKLY over the past 12 hours. https://t.co/FFXz1AyTX3 — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 8, 2021

Some fans are already ruling the Seahawks out of the playoff race if Wilson is gone for more than six weeks.

“If it’s 6 weeks or more, that’s one fewer team in the mix for an NFC wild card spot,” said one fan on social media.

If it's 6 weeks or more, that's one fewer team in the mix for an NFC wild card spot https://t.co/Ki5NZem8Y9 — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) October 8, 2021

Everyone is pointing to a Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers as a potential return date for Wilson.

However, that would mean the star quarterback comes back from his injury in just five weeks. He’s known to be a quick healer, but even he would be testing the limits if he came back for that game.

Only time will tell when he can return.