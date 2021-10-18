NFL World Reacts To Cam Newton, Seahawks News

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed earlier today that the team reached out to free agent quarterback Cam Newton after Russell Wilson suffered his finger injury last week.

As much as Seahawks fans hoped that they had a suitable replacement for Wilson on their roster with Geno Smith, their hopes were effectively dashed in last night’s overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. After seeing Smith struggle so much in Pittsburgh, they wanted new blood.

Cam Newton, meanwhile, has been on the shelf since being cut by the New England Patriots just before the season. While he may lack Smith’s knowledge of the system, the consensus is that he’s a better overall quarterback.

Seahawks fans and general NFL fans have shared that exact sentiment on Twitter today. Many feel it’s absurd that the Seahawks value Smith over Cam. Others are simply excited at the prospect of the former NFL MVP joining their favorite team:

If ur gonna actually sit here and think Geno Smith is better than Cam Newton u have genuine hate for this man. The most hated and scrutinized QB in NFL history and it isn’t close. If he wants to go there the Seahawks shouldn’t hesitate to take him. https://t.co/nmsFViMUNc — YoungNarrow (@NarrowGaming) October 18, 2021

Look I love Geno and I want him to succeed. HOWEVER. I really really really want a Cam Newton led Seahawks against the Urban Meyer Jaguars on Halloween. I’ve never wanted anything more. — Nick (@seahawksnerd75) October 18, 2021

If Cam Newton gets signed by the @Seahawks, Sam and I are getting jerseys the DAY they are available — L|ND$E¥ ⛓ (@lindsimpson) October 16, 2021

I’m okay with adding a Seahawks jersey to my Cam Newton wall of fame — •jàdédM1LLÊNN1ALscôrcérér• (@Chefboiardee0) October 18, 2021

The Seattle Seahawks are currently 2-4 and four games back in the NFC West from the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

They play the New Orleans Saints next Monday then the Jacksonville Jaguars the week after before their Week 9 bye. Those two games are now must-wins if the Seahawks have any hopes of playing after January 9.

Whatever confidence the Seahawks may have had in Geno Smith to get them those wins may have evaporated after last night’s game. But has it collapsed enough for Pete Carroll to pull the trigger on signing Cam Newton?

And if the Seahawks do sign Newton, who loses his job when Russell Wilson comes back?