NFL World Reacts To Carlos Dunlap’s Russell Wilson News

Actions always speak louder than words. But so far, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is saying all the right things.

This is probably one of the most nerve-wracking off-seasons Seahawks fans have ever experienced. Wilson, Seattle’s beloved franchise quarterback, is frustrated with the organization. Up to this point, he’s put on a smile and reserved his frustrations to himself. That all changed when he started publicly expressing his complaints about the Seahawks.

Per usual, that’s led a whirlwind of trade rumors this off-season. Some still believe he ends up on a new team ahead of the 2021 season. It’s starting to look like that won’t be the case.

Wilson apparently told Carlos Dunlap, who re-signed with the Seahawks this off-season, that he isn’t going anywhere. Wilson is committed to the Seahawks for the 2021 season.

Carlos Dunlap asked Russell Wilson if he'd be playing for the #Seahawks in 2021. "He told me he's with us, and here to stay. Go Hawks." Dunlap said he needed assurance Wilson would be there if he was going to re-sign. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) April 6, 2021

What do NFL fans have to think about Russell Wilson’s latest comments? Let’s check in on a few:

Is the media gonna blow this quote up like they blew up every Russell Wilson trade rumor? Probably not since it doesn't advance their trade narrative, but this is reassuring to hear for a Seahawks fan like me. #Seahawks #GoHawks https://t.co/pdotl7g2rS — Nick Giacobbe (@TheNickGiacobbe) April 6, 2021

Doesn’t mean anything… Russell Wilson says “go hawks!” after every single sentence. — James Nagle (@NagleNFL) April 6, 2021

Until next season lmao — Fields of Jeans SZN (@RaySheow) April 6, 2021

The reality is Russell Wilson isn’t going to say anything else than to reaffirm his commitment to the Seahawks, no matter what his true plans are.

Seattle has played this entire ordeal correctly, though. It’s not like Wilson came out and demanded a trade. He simply vented a few frustrations. The Seahawks have let the tensions die down and are now trying to make Wilson happy.

As long as the Seahawks start including him in organizational decisions, there’s not much reason to worry. Right now, it looks like Wilson will still be the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks this upcoming season.