NFL World Reacts To Carlos Dunlap’s Russell Wilson News

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson warming up before a game.SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 30: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks throws the ball during warm-ups before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on December 30, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Actions always speak louder than words. But so far, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is saying all the right things.

This is probably one of the most nerve-wracking off-seasons Seahawks fans have ever experienced. Wilson, Seattle’s beloved franchise quarterback, is frustrated with the organization. Up to this point, he’s put on a smile and reserved his frustrations to himself. That all changed when he started publicly expressing his complaints about the Seahawks.

Per usual, that’s led a whirlwind of trade rumors this off-season. Some still believe he ends up on a new team ahead of the 2021 season. It’s starting to look like that won’t be the case.

Wilson apparently told Carlos Dunlap, who re-signed with the Seahawks this off-season, that he isn’t going anywhere. Wilson is committed to the Seahawks for the 2021 season.

What do NFL fans have to think about Russell Wilson’s latest comments? Let’s check in on a few:

The reality is Russell Wilson isn’t going to say anything else than to reaffirm his commitment to the Seahawks, no matter what his true plans are.

Seattle has played this entire ordeal correctly, though. It’s not like Wilson came out and demanded a trade. He simply vented a few frustrations. The Seahawks have let the tensions die down and are now trying to make Wilson happy.

As long as the Seahawks start including him in organizational decisions, there’s not much reason to worry. Right now, it looks like Wilson will still be the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks this upcoming season.


