DK Metcalf Absent Tuesday: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks kicked off mandatory minicamp this week without one of their best players. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, wide receiver DK Metcalf is not present for practice amid contract negotiations.

Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie deal with the Seahawks. He has not yet received a lucrative extension.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll raved about Metcalf this offseason, saying the Ole Miss product has shown a "very good mentality." That being said, he hasn't yet commented on Metcalf's absence.

Seattle fans, however, wasted no time sharing their thoughts on Rapoport's latest report.

"I pretend I do not see it," one fan said.

"Certainly not ideal, but these situations are becoming more frequently common in today's NFL," another fan wrote.

Metcalf was in town for some parts of voluntary OTAs, so this is an interesting development to say the least.

Even though Metcalf isn't present for the start of mandatory minicamp, that doesn't mean he'll be traded this offseason. Earlier this year, he made it known that he plans on staying with the Seahawks for the foreseeable future

“I will say, we’re going to get something done,” Metcalf told Shannon Sharpe, via the the Club Shay Shay podcast. “I think I’m going to be in Seattle for the next couple of years.”

Last season, Metcalf had 75 catches for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns. With the market for wide receivers at an all-time high, he should be able to break the bank.