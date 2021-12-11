NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Adrian Peterson News

On Friday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks made an official decision on running back Adrian Peterson.

After playing in just one game with the team, Peterson won’t be suiting up this weekend. According to a statement from head coach Pete Carroll, the veteran tailback suffered a lower back issue.

As a result, he’s not playing against the Houston Texans. A few fans knew this was coming given Peterson’s recent history with injuries and the fact he plays a physically demanding sport.

“That’s weird, an oft-injured player at the end of his career playing one of the most physically-destructive positions in sports has an injury? Who could’ve ever seen that coming honestly,” said one fan.

Other fans noted that Peterson isn’t as young as he once was.

“It’s called being 36 years old,” one fan said.

One Seahawks fans just wants to see what backup running back Rashaad Penny can do.

“Honestly very predictable at this point. This is another HUGE chance for Rashaad Penny to show coaches and fans what he can do. I’m excited for it. I’ve always felt that a consistently healthy Penny could do real damage. Think to the end of last years regular season,” the fan said.

Houston and Seattle kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.