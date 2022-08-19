NFL World Reacts To Friday's Drew Lock News

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Drew Lock #2 of the Seattle Seahawks throws a pass for a two point conversion in the fourth quarter during a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock was unable to suit up in Thursday night's preseason game against the Chicago Bears because he's currently battling COVID-19.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters in his postgame press conference that Lock is "really sick" this week.

“He’s really sick,” Carroll said. “He was sick. Well, that was of I think it was this morning. It hit him pretty hard.”

Fans believe Lock's battle with COVID-19 will cost him the starting job in Seattle.

"Geno Smith is going to be the starter only because Lock got covid and didn't get reps,' one fan tweeted.

Lock isn't the only quarterback dealing with a health-related issue right now. Geno Smith banged up his knee during Thursday night's game.

With Lock and Smith both at less than 100 percent, should the Seahawks pursue another quarterback? That seems to be a popular question this Friday.

As things currently stand, the Seahawks' quarterback situation is less than ideal.

Carroll didn't slam the door shut on Lock potentially starting the Seahawks' preseason finale.

“I postponed the thought of that,” Carroll said. “And we had a long week here, we’ll figure it out. I don’t know exactly how to do that yet, ’cause I don’t have to. So, I’ll let you know. I might let you know. I’m not very good at letting you guys know that stuff.”

Lock needs every rep he can get if he's going to win the starting job in Seattle.