The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Russell Wilson News

Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks leads his team onto the fieldSEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks leads his team onto the field to start the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Earlier Friday morning, a report emerged regarding the future of star quarterback Russell Wilson with the Seattle Seahawks.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Seahawks have “no interest” in trading Wilson. That is, unless the team is “forced to” – meaning if Wilson demands a trade somewhere else.

Seahawks fans are unsurprisingly happy with the news.

“This lines up with what I’ve been hearing— especially now that saints are no longer an option. Just don’t see a lot of viable landing spots for Russell again. No one I speak to thinks he’s getting moved. Seahawks need to finally get aggressive to fix lines of scrimmage,” one Seahawks insider said.

Fans are glad the “truth” is finally out there, instead of more trade rumors.

“An actual true statement, I’m shocked,” one fan said.

 

Earlier this month, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Wilson wants to explore his options, but won’t demand a trade.

“I was told over the last couple of days that Russell Wilson wants to explore his options. He’s not going to demand a trade; he’s not going to ask to be traded. He just wants to see what’s out there,” Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show. “It’s kind of a similar situation to last year, where his agent named four teams that he wasn’t saying he’d want to go there, but if he was going somewhere he’d be okay with those four teams.”

Will Russell Wilson play for the Seahawks next season?

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.