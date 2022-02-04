NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Russell Wilson News

On Friday afternoon, NFL insider Ian Rapoport visited the Pat McAfee Show and said he “wouldn’t rule out” a Russell Wilson trade.

“Russ wants to know his options. I’m not saying he’s definitely going to go, but he wants to look around and see,” Rapoport said. “If you’re Seattle, it’s the same problem they’ve had the last few years. Even if they get a great offer, who is actually going to be their quarterback and how quickly can they rebuild? Because Pete Carroll is going to be 71, and he doesn’t want it to be a full-year rebuild. I wouldn’t rule out a trade, but it has to be a no-brainer and they have to know the answer to the next question as well.”

These rumors sound awfully familiar. Just last year, Wilson’s agent released a list of teams he would reportedly accept a trade to.

Now that the rumor mill is back in action, not everyone wants to hear about Wilson unless he’s actually going to get traded.

“Do we really have to go through another 6 months of the same exact rumors as last year,” one fan said.

Meanwhile, Giants fans are hoping the rumors of he and Ciara preferring New York are true.

“get Russ to NY PLEASEEEE,” another fan said.

Everyone seems to want Wilson. One fan photoshopped Wilson into a Cleveland Browns uniform.

Of course, these are all just rumors right now.

Will Russell Wilson actually take his talents away from Seattle for the first time in his career?