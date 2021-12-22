NFL World Reacts To Horrible Call During Rams-Seahawks Game

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West teams.

It was a hard fought game for four quarters – as a good rivalry game should be. However, the Rams started to pull away late and got some help from the officials in doing so.

Late in the game, Russell Wilson tried to find running back DeeJay Dallas on a pass play. A Rams player clearly interfered with Dallas being able to make a play on the ball, but there was no flag on the play.

Fans were furious with the no-call, which came with the Seahawks down just one score and time winding down.

“This is egregious. 4th down, down one score, with 4 minutes left,” one fan said.

“Brutal call. The Seahawks might’ve moved into the No. 11 seed in the NFC if they got this right,” another fan said – sarcastically.

New Orleans Saints fans know of a more egregious call, one that kept the team out of a Super Bowl.

In the end, the Rams held on for a 20-10 win.