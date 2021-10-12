NFL World Reacts To Latest Blake Bortles News

On Tuesday afternoon, news broke that the Seattle Seahawks were hosting a veteran quarterback for a workout.

According to a report from NFL insider Field Yates, the Seahawks worked out veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. The news comes after Seattle lost star quarterback Russell Wilson to a finger injury.

Bortles has amassed a cult following since his days with the Jacksonville Jaguars. After taking that team to the AFC title game in 2017, he’s struggled to maintain a roster spot.

Earlier this offseason he signed with the Green Bay Packers and tried out for the Atlanta Falcons. After learning of the latest Bortles news, fans are looking forward to a potential Bortles-Geno Smith quarterback room – kind of.

“Explaining to my wife we have to move to Seattle to be closer to the Geno Smith-Blake Bortles quarterback room,” The Ringer’s Kevin Clark wrote.

Explaining to my wife we have to move to Seattle to be closer to the Geno Smith-Blake Bortles quarterback room. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) October 12, 2021

Fan are already calling for Bortles to get the start in a few weeks when the Seahawks face off against his former team: the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Check it out.

Blake Bortles will 1000% beat the #Jaguars in Week 8. It’s the meme that has to happen. Do it, @Seahawks. https://t.co/WGAGC3oxT1 — Nate Dean (@NathanDean904) October 12, 2021

Bortles has a previous relationship with Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who was with the Rams when he was the team’s backup quarterback.

Will Bortles land a spot on the Seahawks roster?