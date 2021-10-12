The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Blake Bortles News

Blake Bortles raising one finger in the sky.FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts in the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, news broke that the Seattle Seahawks were hosting a veteran quarterback for a workout.

According to a report from NFL insider Field Yates, the Seahawks worked out veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. The news comes after Seattle lost star quarterback Russell Wilson to a finger injury.

Bortles has amassed a cult following since his days with the Jacksonville Jaguars. After taking that team to the AFC title game in 2017, he’s struggled to maintain a roster spot.

Earlier this offseason he signed with the Green Bay Packers and tried out for the Atlanta Falcons. After learning of the latest Bortles news, fans are looking forward to a potential Bortles-Geno Smith quarterback room – kind of.

“Explaining to my wife we have to move to Seattle to be closer to the Geno Smith-Blake Bortles quarterback room,” The Ringer’s Kevin Clark wrote.

Fan are already calling for Bortles to get the start in a few weeks when the Seahawks face off against his former team: the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bortles has a previous relationship with Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who was with the Rams when he was the team’s backup quarterback.

Will Bortles land a spot on the Seahawks roster?

