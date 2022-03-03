Seahawks head coach Pete Carrol said the team has “no intention” of trading Russell Wilson this offseason. However, that won’t stop rumors from running wild this week.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk believes Carroll invited teams to make an offer for Wilson by saying the team has “no intention” of trading him.

“If Wilson were untouchable, Carroll would have used broader language,” Florio wrote. “By saying ‘no intention,’ Carroll necessarily implied that intentions could change. That someone could make them an offer they wouldn’t refuse.”

Florio pointed out that former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman used the same phrase before trading Percy Harvin in 2013.

While it’s pretty evident Florio thinks a blockbuster trade involving Wilson is still on the table, the rest of the NFL world doesn’t see it that way.

“Just leave it alone. Russell Wilson is not going anywhere,” a Seahawks fan said. “Confirmed by Russ and Pete.”

“This has to stop,” an NFL fan said.

“They want it to happen so badly,” another fan wrote.

“Beating that dead horse still I see,” another Seahawks fan tweeted.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport recently said he’s not very confident that a trade involving Wilson happens this offseason.

“I don’t know what Russ’ goal was. I’d imagine this ends up driving the conversation, but I would go back to where I always am with him and Seattle,” Rapoport said. “Until Seattle has a better option for them to compete next year, I just don’t see them trading him. I don’t know who their quarterback is going to be if they trade Russell Wilson, and how does that become an upgrade?”

