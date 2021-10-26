NFL World Reacts To Marshawn Lynch On ‘ManningCast’

The “ManningCast” is back on Monday Night Football tonight, and former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was the first guest.

Lynch is a character, and he definitely did not disappoint in his stint on the broadcast during the first quarter of tonight’s Seahawks-Saints game. In just a short amount of time, Marshawn made his presence felt.

From saying that he took three shots of Henny before going on the air. to making fun of Peyton Manning’s ties to Papa John’s, to dropping some NSFW language on multiple occasions, Marshawn was television gold. He might cost ESPN a few dollars in fines for the curse words, but it was worth it for the entertainment factor.

The NFL world watching the production on television couldn’t get enough of the five-time Pro Bowler.

Marshawn Lynch says he took three shots of Hennessy tonight: one for himself, one for big brah, one for lil brah. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 26, 2021

marshawn with a nice “what the fuck” on disney property — charles (redzone 6-0) mcdonald (@FourVerts) October 26, 2021

Marshawn Lynch just logged onto national television with a sideways camera, while eating a snack, said "what's up big dogs" and then told them he took three shots of Hennessy before the game. Beast Mode is a national treasure — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 26, 2021

Marshawn Lynch's commentary on Eli Manning: "Little bro actually threw a ball to a dude and he caught it with his head type shit. That's pretty impressive wouldn't you say?" — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 26, 2021

Did they really think he was going to keep it completely PG-13 when they booked him? — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 26, 2021

Marshawn is cussing up a storm and it seems like none cares haha What an amazing broadcast — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 26, 2021

Marshawn moving ARAHND 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/D1gUZxMSXI — Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) October 26, 2021

Marshawn: "I didn't know how tied in he was with Papa John's, man. I wanna get tapped in like that." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 26, 2021

Phony apology from Peyton. When you invite Marshawn Lynch on your live TV show, you assume the risk of real human dialogue. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 26, 2021

the fcc just made bank on the manning/marshawn broadcast. that was worth every single penny. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 26, 2021

Marshawn is a national treasure bruh 😂 — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) October 26, 2021

And tbh Eli and Marshawn need to do more content — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) October 26, 2021

If they put the Manningcast on a delay and start bleeping out curse words or middle fingers, I will never watch it again. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) October 26, 2021

Marshawn was an obvious choice to appear tonight because of his ties to Seattle, but we hope ESPN has him back on the “ManningCast” again this season.

He might have to leave the f-bomb at home though if he does.

You can catch the “ManningCast” on ESPN2.