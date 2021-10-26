The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Marshawn Lynch On ‘ManningCast’

marshawn lynch at the super bowl pregame ceremonyATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Marshawn Lynch of the Oakland Raiders arrives prior to Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The “ManningCast” is back on Monday Night Football tonight, and former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was the first guest.

Lynch is a character, and he definitely did not disappoint in his stint on the broadcast during the first quarter of tonight’s Seahawks-Saints game. In just a short amount of time, Marshawn made his presence felt.

From saying that he took three shots of Henny before going on the air. to making fun of Peyton Manning’s ties to Papa John’s, to dropping some NSFW language on multiple occasions, Marshawn was television gold. He might cost ESPN a few dollars in fines for the curse words, but it was worth it for the entertainment factor.

The NFL world watching the production on television couldn’t get enough of the five-time Pro Bowler.

Marshawn was an obvious choice to appear tonight because of his ties to Seattle, but we hope ESPN has him back on the “ManningCast” again this season.

He might have to leave the f-bomb at home though if he does.

You can catch the “ManningCast” on ESPN2.

