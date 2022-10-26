NFL World Reacts To Pete Carroll Unhappy News

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll follows the play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, October 2, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll came out firing during this Wednesday's press conference.

Carroll said the NFL needs to take a "longer, harder look" at artificial turf fields during the offseason. This comment came after star receiver D.K. Metcalf suffered a knee injury in Week 7.

Though he didn't say it's the solution, Carroll made it seems like he prefers grass as the NFL's go-to playing surface.

Carroll finished this rant by saying the NFL needs to do right by the players.

For the most part, the sports world agrees with Carroll on this subject.

"BAN TURF," one fan tweeted.

"Many things true: Modern artificial turf may cause more injuries, maybe not statistically significant," another fan wrote. "Injury types differ between surfaces, artificial probably causing more dreaded knee injuries. Soccer plays better on good grass. Bad grass is the worst surface of all."

"I think this more and more every year," a third fan said.

Carroll isn't the first person to complain about artificial turf fields, and we'd imagine he won't be the last.

The NFL has dealt with a plethora of non-contact injuries over the years. Whether or not that'll inspire a major change to each stadium's playing surface is unclear at this time.