NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Trade Rumors

The NFL offseason could see a lot of quarterback movement and one potential big one could be Russell Wilson.

Wilson has been with the Seattle Seahawks since 2012 when he was originally drafted by them. Since then, he’s been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and has been to two Super Bowls, while winning one.

That win came in 2014 as the Seahawks dismantled the Broncos, 43-8 before losing in the Super Bowl in 2015 to the Patriots.

Wilson is fresh off a disastrous season with the Seahawks. Nothing went right as he had to miss part of the season with a finger injury, plus the team finished 7-10.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport went onto the Pat McAfee Show on Friday to discuss the possibility of Wilson not playing in Seattle for next season. He didn’t rule it out.

“I’m not saying he’s definitely gonna leave Seattle but he wants to look around at his options. I wouldn’t rule out a trade,” Rapoport said.

Russell Wilson put on a clinic last night Ian. "I'm not saying he's definitely gonna leave Seattle but he wants to look around at his options.. I wouldn't rule out a trade" ~@RapSheet#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/cDARjK9iSq — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 4, 2022

The NFL world isn’t sold on these trade rumors.

QBs like Russ and Rodgers don't want to be the bad guys because they've built up so much good will with fans. They want to make it seem either mutual or like the team's decision. https://t.co/HsXaAAjNSz — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) February 6, 2022

Rapsheet stop lying challenge https://t.co/fFk9QLzhDO — Vinsanity (@beefcake_180) February 5, 2022

The rest of @RapSheet's quote: "… it has to be a no brainer and they have to have an answer to the next question as well." Pete Carroll is 71. He isn't about to start a massive rebuild. Sounds like a team will have to pay up and the Seahawks would want a QB. https://t.co/NvsctLeLTB — Joe (R-E-L-A-X) Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) February 4, 2022

🙄give it up. Nothing happening this off season. https://t.co/02uLR1zYa0 — SugarShane (@smsugar40) February 4, 2022

God please make this stop he’s not getting traded this year, — JohnnyZee32 (@JohnnyZee32) February 5, 2022

Translation: nobody knows anything besides speculation — A (@atr01100) February 4, 2022

Love how people keep talking like Russ has options. He has two options: 1) play for the Seahawks

2) refuse to play for the Seahawks Option 2 might open some doors, or it might not. It's not really up to him. — JonSwan (@jswansong) February 5, 2022

This will surely be a story to monitor for the coming months.