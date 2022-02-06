NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Trade Rumors

The Spun

Russell Wilson on the field.

The NFL offseason could see a lot of quarterback movement and one potential big one could be Russell Wilson.

Wilson has been with the Seattle Seahawks since 2012 when he was originally drafted by them. Since then, he’s been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and has been to two Super Bowls, while winning one.

That win came in 2014 as the Seahawks dismantled the Broncos, 43-8 before losing in the Super Bowl in 2015 to the Patriots.

Wilson is fresh off a disastrous season with the Seahawks. Nothing went right as he had to miss part of the season with a finger injury, plus the team finished 7-10.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport went onto the Pat McAfee Show on Friday to discuss the possibility of Wilson not playing in Seattle for next season. He didn’t rule it out.

“I’m not saying he’s definitely gonna leave Seattle but he wants to look around at his options. I wouldn’t rule out a trade,” Rapoport said.

The NFL world isn’t sold on these trade rumors.

This will surely be a story to monitor for the coming months.

