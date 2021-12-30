NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson’s Comment On Playing Future

Russell Wilson is still the starting quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, but he may have one foot out the door.

During this Thursday’s media session, Wilson opened up about the Seahawks’ home finale for the 2021 season. This led to him discussing his future with the club.

“I know for me, I hope it’s not my last game [in Seattle],” Wilson said. “But at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL.”

There’s no guarantee that Wilson will be on the move in the offseason, but comments like these make it seem like he’s at least open to the idea of leaving Seattle.

Unsurprisingly, Seahawks fans aren’t handling this situation very well.

“I am not ok,” a Seattle fan tweeted.

“I really hope this isn’t the last time Russell Wilson plays in Seattle as a member of the Seahawks,” a second Seattle fan said. “Truly don’t think it will but he knows it’s possible sadly.”

As for the rest of the NFL world, it’s fair to say they want to see Wilson on the move.

Wilson hasn’t played up to his standards this season, but there will still be plenty of teams interested in him if he’s on the trade block. Besides, he’s just 33 years old.

Do you think Russell Wilson will be traded in the offseason?