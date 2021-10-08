NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson’s Gruesome Finger Injury

On Thursday night, the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams met in a highly-anticipated NFC showdown.

It was billed as a potential shootout with the offenses taking center stage, but the first 15 minutes of the game offered little to those craving points. However, the offenses picked up over the final three quarters.

Los Angeles took over in the second half, cruising to a 26-17 victory with star quarterback Russell Wilson on the bench for much of the second half.

During a possession late in the third quarter, Wilson appeared to suffer a gruesome finger injury. He dropped back to pass and as he brought his arm forward his hand collided with star pass rusher Aaron Donald.

A close-up of the finger shows Wilson’s middle finger dangling in a bad position.

Here’s video of the play.

Of course, video of the play quickly went viral on social media with fans reacting to the gruesome nature of the injury.

ESPN star and Seahawks fan Mina Kimes just wished they would stop showing replays (sorry, Mina).

STOP SHOWING IT FOR THE LOVE OF GOD — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 8, 2021

Here’s more of the reaction from around social media.

Russell Wilson's hand said pic.twitter.com/vrbBlV5cjO — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 8, 2021

Following the game, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revealed Wilson suffered a “badly sprained finger,” but the team wasn’t done assessing him just yet.

“There is a lot of work to be done in assessing all of that,” Carroll said, via ESPN. “Russell is one of the great healers of all time, and he’ll do whatever he can to get back as soon as absolutely possible.”

Seattle faces off against the Pittsburgh Steelers next week. Will Wilson be back?