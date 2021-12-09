NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson’s Honest Admission

Earlier this week a report came out indicating that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson would be willing to waive his no-trade clause for a handful of teams this year. Wilson decided to address the report directly.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Wilson vehemently denied the rumor. He said that he not only plans to stay in Seattle beyond his 2023 contract expiration, but wants to stay in Seattle “for 20 years.”

“I love this place. I love this space,” Wilson said.

Seahawks fans are inclined to believe him based on how he’s acted over the years. They believe he’s loyal to the city and won’t leave them.

Meanwhile, others are taking to Twitter to accuse the writer of the initial report of lying:

It’s no secret that the Seattle Seahawks are having an uncharacteristically bad year. They’re 4-8 and rank in the bottom two on offense and defense.

Worst still, the Seahawks don’t exactly have elite rookie reinforcements coming their way in 2022. They don’t have a first-round pick next year due to that now-infamous Jamal Adams trade with the Jets.

Russell Wilson himself has struggled in spots. He’s playing well but is still on pace for one of his least productive seasons.

But there doesn’t appear to be much fire where the smoke is. There’s still time for the Seahawks to turn this season around, and if they finish on a high note, they won’t be rebuilding.

