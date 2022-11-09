NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson's Response To Pete Carroll

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Head referee Shawn Hochuli converses with head coach Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson has officially responded to Pete Carroll's not-so-subtle dig at him earlier this week.

On his radio show Monday night, Carroll praised Geno Smith, Wilson's replacement in Seattle, for his willingness to wear a wristband during games to assist with play calling.

“If you notice, Geno’s going off the wristband, and that’s a big help,” Carroll said. “It’s smoothed things out, sped things up, cleaned things up. And that’s part of it, too. We never did that before. There was resistance to that, so we didn’t do that before.”

Wilson shot back at Carroll on Wednesday, saying that the team "won a lot of games" during his time in Seattle without him wearing a wristband,

Now, things are getting interesting. Wilson's comeback has gotten the attention of fans around the league.

"Wristband-gate gets spicy," one said.

"Lol, okay Russ. Doesn’t change the fact you had issues with the play clock," another added.

"We’re getting to that point of the breakup where both parties are taking shots at each other," noted a third man.

"Pete Carroll and Russ Wilson taking potshots at each other and I'm so here for it," another chimed in.

"That Wilson felt empowered to resist on this of all points shows he had already gone insane with power many years ago," said @ThePostingScout Mario Puig.

Given all the success the two enjoyed together, it's a bit disheartening to see Wilson and Carroll sniping at each other publicly.

It's not that surprising though, considering they seemed to have had enough of each other towards the end of their run in Seattle.